Job offer! Uganda Breweries looking for Bell CEO… Chief Enjoyments Officer

By Nicholas Oneal

Uganda Breweries Limited has launched a countrywide search for the Bell CEO, an acronym coined to mean Chief Enjoyments Officer.

The search, aimed at finding creative and uniquely-talented individuals with outstanding social skills, was launched at the Terranga Restaurant & Bar in Bugolobi, Kampala on March 31.

The campaign will kick off in Kampala, with a call for submissions.

To enter, interested persons will be required to submit digital entries and a 30-second video entry expressing their unique creativity.

Once shortlisted, contestants will take part in a three-phase process, with various challenges leading up to the ultimate showdown, where the overall winner will be selected. The challenges will run concurrently in the northern and western regions of the country until the grand finale, which will be held in Kampala.

“The winner of the Bell CEO will walk away with a brand new car and assorted Bell Lager goodies,” said Emmy Hashakimana, marketing and innovations director, Uganda Breweries.

Some of the guests at the launch of the Bell CEO search at the Terranga Restaurant & Bar in Bugolobi, Kampala on March 31, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Media personality Dagy Nyce at the launch of the Bell CEO search at the Terranga Restaurant & Bar in Bugolobi on March 31, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal