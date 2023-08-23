Jinja mayor, RCC to fight anyone against this year’s Nyege Nyege

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The anticipation is building as this year’s Nyege Nyege Festival, a vibrant celebration of arts and culture, takes on a new dimension.

In a dynamic collaboration, the festival organisers joined forces with Jinja city to unveil an exciting new venue nestled by the banks of the Nile’s source.

From November 9 to 12, festival-goers, or ‘Nyegerians’, will gather at this heart-warming locale, marking a departure from last year’s distant and intricate setting at Itanda Falls. The theme for this year – Back to the Source – resonates deeply with the choice of venue.

In a press conference held in Jinja on August 22, community leaders enthusiastically declared their commitment to the festival’s success. They voiced their determination to ensure that Nyege Nyege becomes a steadfast annual fixture, underscoring its potential to rejuvenate Jinja City’s allure and draw in a flood of tourists.

“We’ve weathered attempts to stop this event previously, but rest assured, Nyege Nyege will proceed without interruption this time around. The Government stands behind the festival, dedicated to its seamless execution,” Darius Nandinda, the Jinja resident city commissioner, stated.

Reflecting on the impact of the previous year, Busoga Kingdom tourism minister Hellen Namutamba emphasised that Nyege Nyege transcends mere festivity.

“It’s a movement that propels both cultural and socioeconomic aspirations. With enthusiasm, she extended a warm invitation to all to partake in this transformative experience.

Mayor Peter Kasolo echoed this sentiment, inviting the Jinja community to embrace the festival as a conduit for economic prosperity. He emphasised the meticulous attention to security measures, promising a safe and welcoming atmosphere for both locals and global visitors.

The driving force behind this festival, Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed eagerness to present an unforgettable festival experience. This edition promises an evolution, with stages dispersed throughout the entire venues, promising a journey into the heart of the Nyege Wonderland.

In 2022, Parliament almost cancelled Nyege Nyege due to morality concerns.

On Tuesday, September 6, Parliament, led by the Speaker, Anita Among, said the event should be stopped, saying it promotes sexual immorality.

She was responding to the matter of national importance, raised by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi.

“We are talking about the morality of this country; we are talking about our children. You are trying to promote tourism at the expense of our children? We are not going to allow this function to take place,” Among, who is also the Bukedea Woman MP, said during the plenary session.

Parliament’s initial directive to cancel Nyege Nyege was met with fervent opposition. Ultimately, the Prime Minister’s approval illuminated the path forward, aligning the event with a multitude of government departments.

As the festival unfolds, it will be happening in four sprawling venues of Jinja Showgrounds, Source Gardens, Source of the Nile, and Jinja Golf Course covering over 50 acres.