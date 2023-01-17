Jinja city hotel building collapses

By Charles Etukuri

The Police and the Uganda Red Cross Society on Monday, January 16, 2023, night rushed to a hotel building in Jinja that collapsed.

The building at Speke Courts Hotel, which was under construction, collapsed on Monday (January 16, 2023) evening.

A statement released by the Red Cross said by the time they arrived, the structure was already down, but it was hard to establish whether there were any occupants at the point when it collapsed

“Our branch in Jinja has issued an alert for a building under construction at Speke Courts Hotel, Jinja which has collapsed. Red Cross emergency response team dispatched to offer any support that might be required on ground,” the statement said.

The statement further noted that the faculty management had informed the teams that responded that there was no body at the time it collapsed.

“Search and rescue team will resume the search on Tuesday morning. Police and other authorities notified. Scene closed,” Red Cross stated.