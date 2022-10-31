Jinja cancer run attracts over 400 participants

By Jackie Nambogga

It was either running, walking or cycling during the Saturday, October 29, 2022, race geared at raising funds to fight women’s cancer campaign in Busoga region.

The exercise, which took place at the Jinja Golf Club, attracted 436 participants with walkers and runners taking part in a 5km race, while the six cyclists doubled the distance.

The run was organized by Rays of Hope Hospice, Jinja, a non-profit inter-faith organisation, which provides palliative care for cancer patients in Busoga and Buikwe district.

The participants stretch out before they participated in the run. Photo By Jackie Nambogga

Rays of Hope Hospice, Jinja executive director Sylvia Nakami said the campaign was aimed at saving women dying from cervical and breast cancer. She added that they handle pain and symptom management among cancer patients.

In 2018, Nakami said 75% of the women who were under their programme, died of cervical and breast cancer, which opened their eyes to the need for a campaign to raise awareness among women and girls in the area. She added that most of those screened for cancer were from urban areas.

The group stretches after the run for cancer. Photo by Jackie Nambogga



Ronald Sanya, the Namayingo district LC5 chairperson, who was the chief guest, said only 5% of the women had screened for cancer in Uganda.

Sanya, who also doubles as the chairperson of the Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD), whose objective is to bring social and economic development, noted the need to roll out such marathons in the entire region to popularise cancer awareness among the rural communities.

Kagoma North MP, Alex Kintu arrives for the cancer run with his family. Photo. Jackie Nambogga



Meanwhile, the Kagoma North legislator in Jinja district, Alex Kintu, who took part in the run with his family, promised to push for good policies in regard to providing health services. He contributed sh1m towards the initiative.

Participants at the run enjoy a post run stretch. Photo by Jackie Nambogga

Charlese Ochieng and Emma Herstom won the running races for men and women respectively. Meanwhile, Bulolo Bbosa and Georgina Higginson scooped the cycling in men and women respectively.