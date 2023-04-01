Jazz is not only for rich & old people, genre artistes speak out

By Joan Murungi

April 30 was the world’s largest celebration for jazz music declared in 2011 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In Uganda, there is a misconception that jazz is a genre meant for the old, rich and braggart people.

While speaking to The Kampala Sun, Uganda’s jazz music pioneers, artistes and saxophonists shared their views about this misconception, reasons as to why jazz music reception hasn’t improved in Uganda and how its audience can be broadened.

Kohen Jaycee – jazz artiste

“Jazz is not a genre for old people. Music is a universal language that can and should be appreciated by everyone. To make jazz music more appealing to the younger audiences, it’s important to highlight the connections to contemporary genres and emphasise its unique features.

“This can be done through collaborations with the younger popular artistes from other genres, incorporating electronic elements and modern production techniques, and promoting the improvisational and creative aspects of jazz. Engaging young people in jazz education and offering opportunities to participate in performances can also build interest and appreciation. I also recommend showcasing the cultural and historical signature of jazz and its impact on popular music today. This can create a deeper understanding and connection for younger listeners.”

Tshaka Mayanja

Thinking that jazz is genre for the old is indeed a misconception, according to Tshaka.

“Jazz is music, just like any other music. However, it is more sophisticated. One needs to pay attention to it and that’s all that matters. With jazz, there is nothing like fireworks. It’s all about the technical ability of the performer and how good they are. It is like fanciable music. Just sit and listen. It’s not all about income. If you are to look at people doing these jazz music shows in Europe, they are not rich. It’s a genre you need to understand and like.”

According to Tshaka, many people haven’t embraced jazz because of ignorance.

“If you ask any Ugandan, they will tell you that they listened to the instrumental being played at a wedding. Many people have it, but they don’t know what it is. People listen to jazz music on radio one every Sunday. From way before, people have casettes of people who play jazz music. They didn’t know what it was, but they liked it.”

When asked about what should be done to make people embrace jazz music, Tshaka said: “We don’t force people to know it. We do what we do and those who come come. We are not getting support and no media person knows about jazz or writes about it. There are no TV shows. A few radio stations play jazz. How will people get exposed? It is a niche genre, but there are people who like it. We used to have sellout shows. You can’t have people liking everything. You need to give it time. It is taste. Jazz is an acquired taste. People like it because it’s the music that challenges your mind and ears. People even play jazz music for babies. So, it is very important music and that is why it is there. It has nothing to do with income.”

Tshaka also says jazz is growing in Uganda. “We have had instrumentalists coming in. We never used to have bands in 2000, but now, there is a band everywhere. When we did that event with Elijah Kitaka, all these people came out of their shell and they are now instrumentalists. We have done our part. The rest is for the media. We don’t believe in scandals. It’s all about music. You either play it or not,” he said.

Myko Ouma, saxophonist

“Someone can only enjoy or reject what has been exposed to them. The lack of more deliberate and aggressive exposure of this kind of music to the general population primarily contributes to its low reception. It’s not pop or dance hall music that invokes a party mood. Therefore, by being more of a listening and analytical type of genre, it’s not really expected to be consumed by the greatest percentage of the population. It’s more of a quality vs quantity analogy in regards to the demographic,” Ouma said.

He noted that the only way to attract more jazz fans is by having more aggressive and intentional exposure to the genre.

Based on his observation, this is what he says about jazz music in Uganda;

“Jazz, in itself, is based on improvisation and can be presented in various ways that I see happening a lot in the industry lately. The packaging and marketing is what’s lacking, but it’s promising. In a few years, many more fans will have been exposed to the genre and will hopefully like it too.”

Michel Ongaro, Kenyan saxophonist

Ongaro is a visually-impaired jazz artiste that has, on many occasions, graced Uganda’s music stages. He is also a saxophonist. Revellers love him for his skill and the passion he has for his job.

Ever since he started his music journey, all he has done is perform, give workshops about jazz music and try to make people understand that there is jazz in so many forms of music that they listen to each and every day without them noticing. Ongaro has used this method to influence people’s opinion about jazz.

He says many think jazz is a genre meant for the old because they haven’t been exposed to jazz as a form of music.

Basing on his observation, Ongaro opines that the jazz scene in Uganda is very promising and there are some good jazz musicians here.

“All that needs to be done is for the media to play its part in promoting jazz music done by Ugandan artistes, which, in turn, will help in popularising the music among the youth,” he suggested.

Moses Matovu (Saxophonist, lead singer and Afrigo Band founder)

To broaden the jazz audience in Uganda, people that understand and love jazz have to get together and forge a way forward. According to Matovu, whoever believes that jazz is a genre meant for the old shows how backward a person is.