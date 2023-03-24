Saturday, March 25, 2023
'Jaynne Kasumbrrrr' feigns American accent at Nnaabagereka book launch

by Editorial Team
By Carol Kasujja Adii

During the launch of Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda Luswata’s book, The Nnaabagereka Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on March 23, the MC of the night, Jane Kasumba, sent the guests roaring with laughter when she failed to read certain Luganda words because of her heavy ‘American’ accent.

Kasumba’s accent was stronger than that of the US ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, something that many guests kept whispering to each other about.

In her speech, Brown said the Nnaabagereka’s autobiography provides readers with an opportunity to hear, feel and experience a story from the eyes of someone familiar.

The Nnaabagereka during the book launch and Natalie Brown at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on March 23, 2023

