Japheth Katto quits EABL board after nine years at the helm

By Rhyman Agaba

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced the retirement of Japheth Katto who has relinquished his duties with immediate effect.

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr Katto for his vibrant contributions, sound business advice, valued counsel, and visionary leadership as a board member,” stated a letter penned by EABL company secretary Kathryne Maundu, dated February 2023,

Katto has also served at the pinnacle of EABL’s leadership, as the chairman of the Board Corporate Governance Committee. He also exhibited his leadership skills as a member of the board Audit & Risk Management Committee, as well as in a separate position as a member of the Board’s Investment Committee.

For close to a decade, Katto has been at the helm of East Africa’s giant brewery and has been an independent director for nine long years of his illustrious career.

“The Board of Directors wishes Mr Katto continued success in all his endeavours and continued good health, happiness and prosperity,” read an excerpt from EABL corporate communication that was published on page 9 in Wednesday’s (March 1) New Vision.