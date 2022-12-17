Janzi Band serenades Absa customers at end-of-year party

By Nicholas Oneal

On December 15, Absa Bank Uganda treated its customers to an end-of-year cocktail party at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel to appreciate them for doing business with them.

The outdoor event at the Sheraton gardens was defined by lively social interactions and laughter, cocktails and entertainment from Janzi Band.

The party started at 6:30pm with a networking session between guests and the Absa team over glasses of wine and juice.

Guests having a light moment at the Absa party at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on December 15, 2022. (All photos by Nicholas Oneal)

As the sun went down, a professional mixologist shared the history of whiskey while giving mentorship on whiskey pairings and how to unlock the different flavours and tastes with the available products.

Janzi Band serenaded the crowd with an instrumental session featuring covers of Beyoncé’s XO, Tevin Campbell’s Can We Talk and more, and a Maddox takeover that got most guests singing along to his some of his timeless hits like Namagembe.

In his remarks, Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank Uganda’s managing director, said: “Tonight is special and entirely dedicated to celebrating our esteemed customers while reflecting on the successes of 2022 over a glass of wine.”

Mumba Kalifungwa (left), the Absa Bank managing director, chats with Patrick Ayota (right), the deputy managing director of the National Social Security Fund

Mumba thanked the guests for continuing to do business with Absa, even during the tough economic climate and further wished them success in 2023, with a commitment to continue bringing their possibilities to life.

Guests having a light moment at the Absa party at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on December 15, 2022