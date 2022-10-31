Janzi band leaves golfers craving for more

By Ignatius Kamya

After a month of fun and grueling golfing activity, the prestigious Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open 2022 came to an exhilarating climax on Saturday October 29th, at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

Robson Chinhoi was the man of the moment, as he emerged the overall winner of the Professionals Golf Open, after clinching the Pro Open title, that came with a cash prize of Sh21m off the total Shs100m Pro’s kitty.

Tallying a score of 11-under par, 277 gross in 72 holes, over four rounds of golf, the Zimbabwean golfer took a swift dive into Lake Victoria waters and did a victory swim to the shores, amidst loud cheers.

A fan reacts to Janzi Band’s music at Kigo on Saturday. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

“The opening round was good. I gained more confidence during the second round, and it only got better in the third round. I was a lot more relaxed for the final round, because I was leading with a big margin This is a sweet victory for me. I want to thank Tusker Malt Lager for putting this together,” beamed Chinhoi at the prize-giving ceremony.

After putting for a bogey on the par-4, 18th green, the utterly excited 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open star flinched his fist, raised his hands in the air, and signaled the hundreds of golf fans in the gallery, to join in the celebration.

The golfers shared out a sh100m kitty. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

At the 19th hole, Tusker Malt went all out and ensured the golfers and invited guests had a time to remember.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner and lots of Tusker Malt Lager, while Janzi Band provided the perfect live entertainment that had guests either sing along, or get on their feet to shake a little.

Addressing guests at the prize giving ceremony, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Managing Director- Andrew Kilonzo, explained that this year’s rationale for supporting the tournament was to make the game accessible to more players, in order to create more stars.

Moses Matsiko (the UGU) president (left) hands over a sponsorship plaque to Matthew Kilonzo the MD, UBL after the competition. Photo. Ignatius Kamya

“We want to demystify the myth that golf is a rich man’s game by making it more accessible to people from all across the country.

UBL strives to transform the lives of the people in the communities where we operate and such sponsorships are opportunities for people to change their lives.

We are embarking on a countrywide tour together with Union to ensure equitable development of the game. We also intend to deliberately support more women to increase the numbers of female players in the country,” he said.

UBL Board member Jimmy Mugerwa, also emphasized the institution’s commitment towards the growth of the game of golf in Uganda.

The Janzi band entertains the crowd at Serena Kigo. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

“Last week, we received the union’s five-year strategic plan for developing golf in the country. I’m glad to say that Tusker Malt Lager shares similar visions with the union. We are committed to the growth of golf in Uganda, and you can count on us for continued support,” Mugerwa said.

“While the professionals who took part in this tournament are the best in the game, many of them rose through the ranks from caddies, to artisans and finally professionals. We hope to see some of them on the PGA Tour in the nearby future,” he added.

The Tusker Malt Open Ugandan winner Robinson Chinhoi swam after he emerged winner. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

The event was graced by the Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Chairperson of the National Council of Sports (NCS), who was the Chief Guest, Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda- Amb. Gen. George Owino, as well as the Attorney General, also a former president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU)- Ambrose Tashobya, current UGU President Moses Matsiko, and the President Africa Golf Confederation- Johnson Omollo, among others.