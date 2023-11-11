Janzi Band, Karole Kasita, A Pass leave main stage crowd in awe

By Reagan Ssempijja

For Day 2 of the ongoing Nyege Nyege festival, the main stage of the festival seemed to the most sought-after, for those who were interested in performances by various artists.

Despite Jemimah Sanyu’s energetic opener, the stage did not have as much energy compared to the rest of the stages, until 8:00pm when MC Jokwiz took over the microphone. He would later be joined by Shiela Salta, another exciting Mcee.

Together, they welcomed Janzi band on stage, and being the crowd-pullers that they are, hundreds of revellers drew from wherever to flock the main stage.

Karole Kasiita put in a shift at the main stage . Photo by Reagan Sempijja

Janzi’s set, dominated by original compositions of the band members, was nothing short of stellar. The sound was not one to frown about, and so was the entire production of their act.

Despite Janzi’s delivery, the crowd was still not ready for what Karole Kasita and A Pass would bring on the same stage, a few hours after. Kasita, preparing for her maiden concert next week, perfectly stamped her feet on a Nyege Nyege for the first time.

You might have seen her tongue-wagging dance moves with her dancer, while on stage, that made rounds thereafter.

A Pass, performing shirtless for the ladies, was equal to the challenge, too. If you did not watch any of these performances live, you probably were stuck somewhere in a the deep of the soggy grounds, due to the rain.