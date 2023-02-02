Janat rejoins Global Sport Communications                  

By Javier Silas Omagor

The 2022 MTN Marathon gold winner, Janat Chemusto, has rejoined Global Sport Communications from Rosa Associati International Sports Management Club.

The Police Athletics Club stalwart has been training alongside world half-marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo at the Italian side (ROSA) under their country resident coach Peter Chelangat and Lacopo Brasi.

The 24-year-old managed to win a couple of medals during her short spell at ROSA having clinched a bronze (5K) at the World Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Turkey.

Janat has been a target for a couple of Management Agencies in world athletics, but she decided to rejoin the Netherlands-founded Global Sport Communications.

A couple of years ago, the supremely talented Janat trained at Global Sport Communications before leaving on mutual ground.

“It feels good to come back home. The management and coach have shared their interesting expectations and high standards,” Janat said in an exclusive interview.

The long-distance runner is contracted at Global until 2024 after penning a one-year deal which is subject to renewal based on national and international performances.

The prudently gifted youngster now trains alongside the likes of Joshua Cheptegei, the back-to-back world champion and record holder, Victor Kiplangat, the 2022 Commonwealth Games Marathon winner and her close friend Olympics Games Steeplechase reigning champ, Peruth Chemutai.

At their Kapchorwa town-based camp, Janat will be coached by the Dutchman Addy Ruiter, who is arguably the most experienced and successful athletics coach in Uganda’s history and this could benefit her.

Besides coaching, sports gear, accommodation, stipend, international races, meals, massage, representation are some of the services the police officer will be entitled to as per the contract.

Although she started off as a steeplechaser, Janat specialises in long distance running such as 5km, 8km, 10km, cross country, half-marathon, mountain race, as well as 1,500meters.