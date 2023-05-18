Jamie Culture thumped by villagers, sustains head injuries

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned singer and songwriter Jamie Kasujja, also known as Jamie Culture, requires urgent assistance and treatment to recover from the injuries he sustained during a brutal attack, it has been revealed.

According to a close associate, Jamie Culture’s problems were exacerbated when he was moved from Makindye in Kampala and taken to his village.

The gifted artiste, known for his track Nambi, has experienced a decline in his health, with some fellow musicians attributing it to addiction.

The villagers, unable to comprehend his lifestyle, subjected him to a severe beating, resulting in his mangled appearance.

Appearing on Bukedde TV’s Olugambo segment hosted by Josephat Sseguya, fellow musician Zziwambazi Muwanga disclosed the extent of Jamie Culture’s injuries. He explained that Jamie’s nose was shattered, his lips lacerated, and he received multiple wounds on the head.

After enduring this ordeal, he returned from his village in a very miserable state.

Deeply concerned about his well-being, Muwanga implored compassionate individuals to come to Jamie Culture’s aid before the situation spirals out of control.

Jamie’s peers have strongly recommended that he be admitted to a rehabilitation centre.