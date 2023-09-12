Jamal Wasswa vows to have impersonator arrested

By Ahmad Muto

Last Thursday, September 7, singer Jamal Wasswa roughed up the manager of his impersonator who has been taking bookings from promoters.

He started hunting for his impersonator in earnest in 2022, but with no luck until last week when he was informed of a gig in Mukono he was set to perform at. The impersonator managed to escape, jumping over a fence, leaving his manager to face Jamal’s wrath.

Speaking to Bukedde TV on Monday, September 11, the singer said the impersonator, who identifies himself as Junior Jamal or just Jamal, has been performing his songs to people out of the city at a fee for a long time.

“This guy calling himself Junior Jamal or Jamal that you would call fake Jamal has been getting money from people for a long time calling himself Jamal. He goes to places in Mbarara, Palisa where some people don’t know him, he calls himself Jamal and performs my songs. I spent some time looking for him,” said Jamal.

Finding him was a result of a tip off, but when the real Jamal and team arrived at the gig venue, the fake Jamal was notified of their presence and he managed to escape.

Jamal has now appealed to the public to be vigilant, saying he is still looking for the impersonator. He said the man is spoiling his brand, revealing that a promoter in Nabweru called him one time asking why he didn’t show up for a performance, not knowing he had booked the impersonator.