Jamaican singer Beenie Man accuses Chameleone of failing their collaboration

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

In the build-up to the 2010 World Cup, Jose Chameleone bagged a collaboration with Jamaican dancehall singer Beenie Man.

 The song, Here We Go, produced by Paddy Man, was all the rage. There was even talk that Chameleone would perform the song at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.  However, in the ensuing years, the song’s popularity waned and it was soon forgotten.

Beenie Man (centre) arriving at Skyz Hotel Naguru in Kampala on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (All photos by Nicholas Oneal)

Now Beenie Man, who is in the country for the second time for a performance at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday, November 11, blames Chameleone for killing a good song.

During a press conference at Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Kampala on Wednesday, November 9, Beenie squarely put the blame on Chameleone. 

“It was a good and catchy song.  Why did I not promote it?  It was Chameleone’s song. I simply featured on it. He was supposed to promote the song and not me. I have my own songs to promote,” Beenie said.

At 49, Beenie, who moved with his band, revealed that he is nothing but vibes and energy.

With the Police stipulating that the concert should end by midnight, Beenie begged that it should be amended so he performs for an extra 30 minutes past the stipulated time.

“I am energised and raring to go,” he revealed.

Chameleone

