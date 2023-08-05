Saturday, August 5, 2023
Jamaican reggae giants Morgan Heritage release video of song featuring Kenzo

By Alfred Byenkya

Jamaican reggae music group Morgan Heritage have released the video of the song U Got To See The World.

The video features Burundi-based musician S’Villa and Eddy Kenzo (Edirisa Musuuza), who is one of the African artistes that collaborated with the group, to produce songs for their latest music album Homecoming.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1680115572485242

Kenzo urged his fans to check out the video, released on August 4, on the YouTube channel of the group.  

All the videos on the Homecoming album, including Who Deh Like U featuring Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Jose Chameleone, have over one million YouTube views.

