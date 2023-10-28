Jaguar: I made more money as a musician than MP

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer turned politician Jaguar, real name Charles Njagua Kanyi, has expressed regret for partially quitting music to join politics, encouraging Kenya’s upcoming artistes to learn from him and focus on producing music.

He observed that the Kenyan music industry is much more profitable and a lucrative venture compared to being a member of parliament.

“I am a product of music. I was an MP, and I have said this before, the money I made as an artiste, I didn’t even get as a member of parliament,” Jaguar said.

He was responding to Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones’ brother KOB Lamaz’s claim that artistes have been lying to the population that the music industry is their source of wealth.

Jaguar got elected to serve the constituency of Starehe in 2017. He lost the seat in the 2022 elections to Amos Mwago. Immediately, the Kigeugeu hitmaker switched back to actively recording music and teased his fans with one collaboration with Ugandan singer Ambassador titled Nitume.

Jaguar was this year nominated by Kenyan president William Ruto to the position of Cabinet Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports.