Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja appointed interim KCCA coach

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun writer

KCCA FC has appointed Jackson “Mia Mia’ Mayanja as the Interim Head Coach until the end of June 2023.

Mayanja, 54, is a KCCA FC legend . He replaces Morley Byekwaso who resigned on Sunday after his side was eliminated from the Stannic Uganda Cup by Soltilo Bright Stars. Mayanja was in the stands as the manager-less club was also fell to URA by 2-0 in a UPL game on Wednesday in Lugazi.

Mayanja is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation because of his skills and elegance on the ball.

He played for KCCA FC from 1987 until 1992. He then moved to Egypt side Al Masry SC and later Esperance in Tunisia.

He later returned to KCCA FC as a player for his second stint in 1996 and as skipper led the club to a semi-final berth in the CAF Confederation Cup in 1997.

Mayanja also previously coached KCCA FC in 2005. He has also coached URA FC, Bunamwaya SC, Kagera FC, Simba SC, Kyetume FC, AS Kigali (Assistant Coach), Uganda Cranes (Assistant Coach) and most recently Uganda Hippos (U20).

Meanwhile, KCCA also made changes in its technical department. The Club parted ways with Kaddu Badru Mukasa (Assistant Manager), Richard Malinga (Assistant Coach / Junior Team Coach) and Walugembe Fahadie Yahaya (Scout).

Jackson Mayanja’s new technical team comprises Sam Charles Ssenyange (Assistant Coach), Saka Mpiima (First Team Coach / Junior Team Head Coach), Moses Oloya, (Goalkeeper Coach), Felix Ayobo (Fitness and Conditioning Coach) and Ivan Ssewanyana (Team Doctor). Others are Ivab Ssewanyana (physio), Betty Nantale and Bashir Kawooya are the team kits persons.

