Jackson Mayanja set to return as KCCA interim head coach

By Shafik Ssenoga

Former Uganda Hippos’ coach Jackson Mayanja is set to return to KCCA FC as the club’s interim head coach.

Sources at the club have intimated to New Vision Sport that Mayanja will be in charge of the team until the end of the current season.

New Vision Sport understands that his appointment comes after board members sat on Monday today to find a replacement for Morley Byekwaso who resigned on Sunday, April 16.

His first match in charge could be Wednesday’s trip to Lugazi to face URA in the Uganda Premier League.

Mayanja, who captained the side during his playing days, returns to the Lugogo side he also coached in 2006.

He is expected to be deputised by former KCCA player Nathan Mutenza.

Another former KCCA player, Saddam Juma, who recently completed his coaching CAF C license, will also join the technical team.

Juma will be expected to work closely with the KCCA FC Soccer Academy (junior team) head coach Richard Malinga.

Byekwaso’s former assistant Badru Kaddu conducted Monday’s training session.

Mayanja replaces Byekwaso who resigned following the club’s elimination from the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Sunday at the hands of Bright Stars.

“I have resigned because I am seeing player power in the team. I’m not going to go on facing such situations,” Byekwaso said in a fiery press briefing after the match at Kavumba.

“I think this is my time to resign and give another person a chance to take over the team,” he added.

KCCA find themselves second on the Uganda Premier League table, five points behind leaders and bitter rivals SC Villa but having played two games fewer.

Sources at the club also revealed that Mike Mutebi who is arguably the most successful coach in the club’s history is one of those being considered to take the job on a permanent basis.