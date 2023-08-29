Jackie Chandiru meets Speaker over narcotics law

By Alfred Byenkya

Former Blu*3 singer Jackie Chandiru has met Parliament Speaker Anita Among over the new narcotics Bill that was passed by Parliament recently.

The meeting happened on Tuesday, August 29, at her office at Parliament.

Chandiru had several stints in rehabilitation over the course of years brought about by drug addiction. It eventually took a toll on her music career. Although the Gold Digger singer overcame her addiction, she has been struggling to make a musical comeback since.

“She paid a courtesy call to highlight the prevailing challenge of drug addiction in society and expressed her availability to help victims overcome drug addiction,” Among said.

The Speaker urged the singer to be a champion in sensitising Ugandans about the dangers of drug abuse and the need to live a drug-free life.

The Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023 was passed by Parliament on August 22, 2023.

The law allows the licenced farming and use of marijuana strictly for medical use, and sets harsh penalties for a multitude of offences related to substances abuse.

The 94-clause Bill was passed on Tuesday, August 22, following three gruelling sittings in which MPs had lengthy deliberations on its provisions.

If assented to by the President, Clause 1 gives the Bill an immediate enforceability, in what the chairperson of the committee on defence and internal affairs, Wilson Kajwengye, said was the urgency to plug loopholes in the regulation of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Following the annulment of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, 2016 by the Constitutional Court, Parliament went back to the drawing board.

The Government reintroduced the Bill on May 23, 2023, two weeks after the Constitutional Court nullified the Act on grounds that at the time of its passing Parliament lacked the required quorum.

The new law seeks to allow the cultivation of marijuana and khat strictly for medical and other authorised use, with extreme penalties included like forfeiture of properties and lengthy jail terms and hefty fines for violators.