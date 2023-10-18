Jackie Chandiru: I didn’t see myself as a star because I was short & dark

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jackie Chandiru has revealed that throughout her time making music as part of the sensational Blu*3 trio with Lilian Mbabazi and Cindy Sanyu, she never quite saw herself as a star.

According to her, she felt the standards were set and she was not close because of her height and skin complexion.

“I completely didn’t see myself as a star because I was short and dark-skinned. I always had this thing that stars were supposed to be light-skinned. And I barely had eye lashes on,” Jackie said while speaking to media personality J.Kazoora.

She said the other aspect that lowered her esteem was her father, who was not really a fan of her voice that he said was akin to that of a particular reptile.

“Once in a while when I used to sing, my dad always teased me that you sound like a crocodile. I went to the internet to find out what a crocodile sounds like and it didn’t sound nice. So I kept thinking my dad didn’t like me probably,” Jackie said.

Jackie, who had for years battled drug addiction with several stints in rehab, suffered a relapse in 2019 that saw her seek treatment in Kenya after leaving Uganda that she claimed was toxic.

In 2022, she returned full circle with Kwata ,which she described as a love ballad.

Late last month, September, Jackie met the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, to highlight the challenge of drug addiction in society and her interest to help victims overcome it.