Jackie Asibazuyo crowned Miss Uganda West Nile as the pageant’s search kicks off

By Steven Odeke

The search for Miss Uganda 2023/24 beauty queen kicked off on Wednesday in the West Nile sub-region where Jackie Asibazuyo, 24, from Arua was crowned the region’s queen, followed by Racheal Sarah Akello, 23, and Fiona Driciu, 25, in first and second runner up positions respectively.

The age-old pageant, in its 10th edition under the reign of Brenda Nanyonjo, for the first time introduced the West Nile sub-region in the competition to widen the scope of the competition.

The eventual winner poses with the judges after the pageant in Arua. Photo by Steven Odeke

Before, the country-wide search had only scouted girls from the four major regions in North, East, Central and West. Tens of girls attended the West Nile audition held at Hotel Le ‘Confidentiel in Arua, but only 10 emerged finalists who were taken through a question-and-answer procedure before Asibazuyo emerged winner.

The day’s judges (ex-Miss Uganda queens Phiona Bizzu, Petronela Acen, Christine Letio and Nanyonjo) were looking out for a girl with character and personality that suits this year’s theme of “Beauty Beyond Looks”, aspects that the three aforesaid girls oozed during the West Nile auditions.

The three will now join other queens found from other regions in the boot camp to battle for the Miss Uganda crown on March 17.

About the West Nile search, Nanyonjo said, “We got a number of beautiful girls from the region who were really good and met the requirements we wanted but there can only be one winner and two runner ups. The turn up was a tad low because we held the auditions mid-week when most would-be participants had gone back for their University studies.”

Next search is in Gulu