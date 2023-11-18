It’s tight security as Busoga royal couple set to say ‘I do’

By Donald Kiiirya

________________



BUSOGA ROYAL WEDDING



The long-awaited day of the Busoga royal wedding is finally here!



The wedding ceremony of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, and Jovia Mutesi will take place today (Saturday) at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe.



With hundreds of high-profile guests expected to attend, the venue will unsurpringly be under heavy security, in the form of Police and military personnel.



To ensure all goes to plan, the security detail will be similar at the reception venue at Igenge Palace.



On the eve of the wedding, Hajji Jamal Basalirwa, the Head of Protocol Police Unit, said the Jinja-Iganga-Bugiri highway will not be closed off because it is a vital Trans-African highway.



“We shall regulate motorists on speed once they reach Bugembe town,” he told reporters on Thursday.



Police will close off some roads in Bugembe town, he added.



Basalirwa said the Kyabazinga’s procession after the royal wedding event will be determined by security over whether to happen or not.



Busoga Kingdom’s prime minister, Dr Joseph Muvawala, said all is set for today’s royal wedding.



Archbishop Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who will wed the couple, is already in Jinja city.



Muvawala said it will be business as usual for businesspeople and therefore no one should interrupt them as they go about their work in their respective workplaces.



However, he said vendors will not be allowed at the royal wedding venue.



About the royal procession, the monarchy’s prime minister said that as per the guidance they had received from security over the royal couple’s safety, the plan is being reviewed and a decision would communicated later.



Muvawala urged the people of Busoga to first attend to their gardens and then head to the viewing spots in their respective chiefdoms to follow the proceedings on giant screens.



With physical attendance limited to only a couple of hundred guests, the rest of the world will follow the ceremony remotely on TV and online.



Royal tribute



