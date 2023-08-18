It’s promoter Abtex who has benefitted from Alien Skin – Ziza Bafana

By Mariam Nakalema

Dancehall musician Richard Kasendwa, popularly known as Ziza Bafana, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between events promoter Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex and singer Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) over the cancellation of the Nkwacho Festival, which was supposed to take place at Forest Park Resort in Buloba on Mityana Road on August 27, 2023.

Alien was supposed to perform, but he didn’t, saying he was demanding sh90m from Abtex.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, Abtex said: “I am the one who put Alien Skin on the map. I promoted him. I organised his concert in four days (at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on June 9, 2023 after Alien was slapped by singer Pallaso). Who has ever done that? I broke the records. Before, he used to sing for sh1.5m, but now he is singing for sh10m and above. I helped Alien Skin a lot.“

He then threatened: “Since I am the one who put him the map, I am the one that is going to lead to his downfall.”

However, Alien Skin, through his social media platforms, denied being helped by Abtex.

While speaking at the Forest Park in Lweza, Entebbe Road on August 17, Ziza backed the Sitya Danger singer, saying Abtex didn’t help him when he organised the Freedom City concert.

“Abtex didn’t help Alien at all. He organised Alien’s concert and got a lot of money from him and Alien came and sang. In fact, it’s Alien that helped Abtex because he got a lot of money from the Freedom City concert,” he said.

Ziza also advised Alien against taking promoters’ money and failing to show up at shows.