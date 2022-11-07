Italian rock band Voodoo Monkeys thrill in Kampala show

By Nicholas Oneal
One would say it was the first ever rock festival in Kampala the Italian rock band with Kenyan Rush rocked the UG rock festival on Saturday on 5th November at Movit in Bugolobi.
Revelers who were in high spirits started flocking to Movit as early as 2 pm in anticipation of watching the very best Rock performers from Uganda, Kenya, and Italy.
Not even the heavy afternoon rain could stop the brave rock lovers to party and enjoy the evening as The Rash Band from Kenya fired up the party.
DJ Tumz, DJ Jo, Phil Kirya, DJ Wil, Phyvs, DJ Denzel gave even a better enjoyment scene to the second edition of the annual event.