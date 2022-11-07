Italian rock band Voodoo Monkeys thrill in Kampala show

By Nicholas Oneal

One would say it was the first ever rock festival in Kampala the Italian rock band with Kenyan Rush rocked the UG rock festival on Saturday on 5th November at Movit in Bugolobi.

Rock Music lovers react to the beats during the show. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Revelers who were in high spirits started flocking to Movit as early as 2 pm in anticipation of watching the very best Rock performers from Uganda, Kenya, and Italy.

Fans streamed in early for the Rock show. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Not even the heavy afternoon rain could stop the brave rock lovers to party and enjoy the evening as The Rash Band from Kenya fired up the party.

Kenyan Kush band put up a splendid performance during the rock show. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

DJ Tumz, DJ Jo, Phil Kirya, DJ Wil, Phyvs, DJ Denzel gave even a better enjoyment scene to the second edition of the annual event.

Fans react to music by the Vodoo monkeys. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

A member of the vodoo monkeys performs on stage. Photo by Nicholas Oneal