It is time to call me ‘Sir’, singer Pallaso says after Kabaka nod

By Alex Balimwikungu



Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso is one who lives for self-praise.



Give him audience and you will hear statements like, ‘Nigerian star Davido begged me for the 2014 collaboration Twatoba’.



This in reality isn’t just a blatant lie, but it also bodes on the absurdity. The small voices in his head never rest. They keep reminding him he is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) of Ugandan music.



In 2022, Pallaso announced the dates for his highly-anticipated two-day concert set to happen at Lugogo Cricket Oval. The designated dates of July 1 and 2 came and went with no concert or incident.

Many accused Pallaso of living in a bubble and having an exaggerated sense of self-worth. His latest spat with David Lutalo, who is regarded as God’s gift to Kampala’s peri-urban female dwellers, never did him any favours. They went petty on him. As he planned a rebuttal, the Kabaka did it for him.



The singer was left overjoyed upon the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II inviting him to his birthday, and mentioning that he enjoys his music.



On April 13, 2023, the Kabaka of Buganda commemorated his 68th birthday at the Lubiri Palace in Mengo.



The birthday festivities were graced by several dignitaries in politics, entertainment, and religious leaders, among others.



Midway through the festivities, the Kabaka revealed that during his routine exercises, he enjoys listening to one of Pallaso’s songs. Pallaso’s excitement was palpable. He waded on his knees greeted the king amid ululations and the rest were milestones.

For one who doesn’t need prodding to self-praise, this was it for Pallaso. “I think it is time to call me sir,” he declared. It is not a mean feat. He is going to bury Lutalo with trolls.

Pallaso’s brother, Weasel, tongue-in-cheek, wondered whether it was time for the Kabaka to refresh his list of songs while working out and maybe consider his (Weasel’s).



Pallaso isn’t the first to get the Kabaka’s nod. At his 64th birthday celebrations held at Ndejje SS, legendary band music artiste Mesach Semakula was recognised for his great works in promoting culture in Buganda Kingdom through his music.



Mesach was honoured with the honorific ‘Sir’, which he rarely uses. His recognition came close on that of fellow singer Sir Mathias Walukaga who was also given the same title by the Kabaka in 2013.