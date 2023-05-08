Ismah Olaxess tribute: We planned to meet on Sunday, but God decided otherwise

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Today, I honour the life of Ismah Lubega Tusubira aka Jajja Iculi, who has left me and many others too soon.

I was covering the Guinness Bright House event in Jinja that fateful day, and because my favourite Artiste Azawi was the headline act, I was hyper.

When I received the news of Ismah’s passing, I froze.

It was a cold Saturday night, May 6. Ismah had been gunned down by unknown assailants because of reasons better known to them. I was in utter disbelief. Even as I looked at his body riddled with bullet holes, lying in cold blood in disbelief on a colleague’s iPhone, the reality was he was no more.

As I mourn his passing, I also celebrate the incredible person he was and the impact he had on me and many other people’s lives.

Ismah Olaxes aka El Chapo was a kind and gentle soul who touched the hearts of everyone he met. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to offer, even in the most difficult of times.

Ismah’s compassion and empathy were boundless, and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need, only for his life to be cut short.

Isma, you were larger than life, with a personality that filled every room you walked into. You had a smile that could light up the darkest corners of the world, and a contagious energy that lifted the spirits of everyone around you.

We met years back before you returned to Uganda from Sweden, and I still remember the day we were introduced by my brother, Jovan Mark Kalema, who currently lives in Stockholm, Sweden. We bonded over our shared love for entertainment, sports, jokes about everything, writing and blogging. We spent countless nights discussing ideas and bouncing creativity ideas off each other. You were the life of every party which a few people may know about, and you had a way of making even the most mundane things seem exciting.

The last call we had on Saturday morning, you were reminding me to book a table at L’a Venti Lounge and Kitchen in Najjera for their Chill Sunday party and you wanted the VIP spot where we normally sit. You badly wanted us to party together on Sunday, May 7. I promised you that as soon I got back from Jinja, I would work on our booking, but alas, Allah decided otherwise. Maybe this was the day you wanted to bid me farewell, but I will never stop celebrating you El Chapo.

You poured your heart and soul into your blogs and your early morning live show on Facebook. Your posts were filled with humour, wit, and a unique perspective on life. You never shied away from discussing difficult topics, and your honesty and vulnerability were what made your content so relatable.

You were more than just a blogger, Ismah. You were a force of nature. You were a champion of positivity, always encouraging those around you to pursue their dreams and to never give up. You were a role model to so many, especially me.

Now that you’re gone, it’s hard to imagine a world without you in it. Your absence leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. But we take comfort in the fact that your legacy lives on through your social media platforms, your words, and the memories you’ve left us, me and many other friends with.

Rest in peace, my dear friend. Your light will never fade, and your impact will continue to be felt by everyone who knew you. Thank you for being a part of my life, for your endless positivity, and for inspiring me to be a better person. I will miss you more than words can say.

Ismah (centre) and the writer, Ranell Dickson Nsereko (right)

Losing someone we care about deeply is never easy, and it can be especially difficult when that person has left such a lasting impact on the world, as Ismah did through her social media blogging and Vloging every day and all day.

Above all else, Olaxess was a beloved member of the Bloggers Association and a cherished friend to so many. His presence in my life will be deeply missed, but his memories with me will live on in the countless lives he touched.

As I say my final goodbyes to Ismah Lubega Tusubira, I urge my friends turned brothers NBS’ Isaac Kayz Kawalya , Abdul Sempiija Omudilibada (Facebook and YouTube), Kakalamu Da Answer (Radio Simba and Uganda Byogere) and Mackdoski like Whiskey, as well as my uncle Hon. Muhammad Nsereko, Member of Parliament Kampala Central, to keep strong and in faith as we continue praying for our fallen brother.

Let’s take comfort in the knowledge that Ismah lived a life filled with love, compassion, and kindness. His spirit will live on in each of us, and we can honour his memory by emulating the best parts of his character in our own lives.

Genesis 3:19 says “Dust you are and to dust you will return.”

May the almighty GOD Rest your pure SOUL in Peace. May Allah have mercy upon you.

The writer is a journalist with New Vision, Kampala Sun and Urban TV