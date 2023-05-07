Isma Olaxess: Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole with family, bloggers

By Ahmad Muto

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of parliament joined the rest of the country to condole upon the passing of social and political vlogger, Ibrahim Tusuubira, alias Isma Olaxess, on the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Rt. Hon. Anitah Among on social media extended her condolences to the family, friends and the bloggers association that he led as president.

“Inna lillahi wa ina ilayhi raji’un. May Allah forgive you all your shortcomings and grant you Jannah. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Uganda bloggers Association in this trying moment,” she wrote.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric act of taking human life in cold blood. Such actions have no place in our nation and must not be tolerated. I call upon the police to ensure the culprits are brought to book,” she added.

Moments later, the Deputy Speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa wrote: “Rest in peace Ndugu Isma. I pray your killers are hunted down and brought to justice. Rest in peace.”

Other public figures also joined in online to commiserate with the family. Events promoter and political mobilizer, Balaam Barugahara condoled with his family and the bloggers association. “Inna lillahi wa inna llayi raji’un. Sending my condolences to Jaja ichuli’s Family and bloggers aAssociation. I hope and pray Allah rests Isma’s soul in peace. Inna Lilahi wa inna llayhi Raji’un!”

Several entertainers, media personalities, politicians and members of the general public have mourned the passing of the polarising character.

According to a Uganda Police statement, he was tragically shot at 9:20pm in Kyanja Central zone while travelling in his motor vehicle.