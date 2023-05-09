Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Isma Olaxess’ killers will be traced and punished — Museveni
Top News

Isma Olaxess’ killers will be traced and punished — Museveni

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Charles Etukuri

President Yoweri Museveni has condemned Saturday’s killing of popular blogger Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Olaxess, also popularly known as Jajja Iculi, and said his killers will be traced and punished. 

In his message, Museveni said the killing was the work of ‘pigs’. 

“I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. National Resistance Movement (NRM) enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter-arguments,” Museveni said on Monday, May 8. 

“Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out-argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions. Anyway, I can assure Ugandans that this criminal will be traced and punished,” the President said. 

Olaxes was laid to rest at his ancestral home at Katwe village, Nakisunga sub-county in Mukono district.
Olaxes' final resting place.

Tusubira was on the evening of May 6, 2022, shot dead as he was driving back to his home in Kyanja at around 9:20 pm, by an unknown armed person. 

So far, the Police have arrested three people including Tusubira’s driver Mathias Wasswa. 

The funeral vehicle with the body of the deceased

President Museveni’s remarks in full 

Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu, 

Condolences on the death of the blogger Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Ichuli. I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter-arguments. 

Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out-argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions. Anyway, I can assure Ugandans that this criminal will be traced and punished.  

Do you remember the Bijambiya in Masaka? Most of those suspected killers are in the courts of law today. Do you remember the Kiddawalime group? Most of them are either dead or in prison. Kiddawalime himself was among the dead.  

I have sent ‘mataaba’ to the family. The State House Comptroller will deliver it. Sympathy to the family of Isma. We stand with you and we shall punish the killer. 

Related stories

📸 Slain blogger Isma Olaxes laid to rest in Mukono

Isma Olaxess tribute : We planned to meet on Sunday, but God decided otherwise

You may also like

Bloggers to elect Olaxess’ successor soon, reveals Ashburg Kato

My show was not a flop – Crysto Panda

Miss and Mr Bukedde finalists treated to dinner, win money & bursaries...

Police to continue crackdown on drug offenders using NDA laws

Did Diamond, Zuchu hit at her family in new video?

Isma Olaxess got a phone call hours before his demise – Police

Guests treated to luxurious food pairing experience

Judith Heard, Martha Kay clash over Isma Olaxess

MPs increase tax on gambling

Filmmaker releases book on rights and ownership of property

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.