Isma Olaxess’ killers will be traced and punished — Museveni

By Charles Etukuri

President Yoweri Museveni has condemned Saturday’s killing of popular blogger Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Olaxess, also popularly known as Jajja Iculi, and said his killers will be traced and punished.

In his message, Museveni said the killing was the work of ‘pigs’.

“I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. National Resistance Movement (NRM) enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter-arguments,” Museveni said on Monday, May 8.

“Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out-argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions. Anyway, I can assure Ugandans that this criminal will be traced and punished,” the President said.

Tusubira was on the evening of May 6, 2022, shot dead as he was driving back to his home in Kyanja at around 9:20 pm, by an unknown armed person.

So far, the Police have arrested three people including Tusubira’s driver Mathias Wasswa.

President Museveni’s remarks in full

Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu,

Condolences on the death of the blogger Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Ichuli. I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter-arguments.

Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out-argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand on false positions. Anyway, I can assure Ugandans that this criminal will be traced and punished.

Do you remember the Bijambiya in Masaka? Most of those suspected killers are in the courts of law today. Do you remember the Kiddawalime group? Most of them are either dead or in prison. Kiddawalime himself was among the dead.

I have sent ‘mataaba’ to the family. The State House Comptroller will deliver it. Sympathy to the family of Isma. We stand with you and we shall punish the killer.

Related stories

📸 Slain blogger Isma Olaxes laid to rest in Mukono

Isma Olaxess tribute : We planned to meet on Sunday, but God decided otherwise