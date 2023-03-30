Isma Olaxess is not fit to be bloggers’ president, says embattled MP Ssegirinya

By Alfred Byenkya

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has castigated people who voted Isma Olaxess as the president of bloggers in Uganda.

At a press conference held at the National Unity Platform offices in Kamwokya, Kampala on Wednesday, March 29, Ssegirinya said he would have blocked his presidential bid if he was not in jail.

“How can Isma be the president of bloggers in Uganda? He doesn’t deserve to be because he doesn’t have any academic qualifications. He is lucky that he was voted when I was in prison otherwise I would have blocked his presidential bid,” he fumed.

Ssegirinya also said he has found a different environment and it has taken him two weeks to understand the current state of social, economic affairs in Uganda.

Muhammad Ssegirinya

Embattled Opposition legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Ssegirinya are battling cases of murder and terrorism but were on February 13, 2023, granted bail by the High Court in Masaka city.

Ssewanyana explained that the duo could not address the media immediately after their release because they were sick and their doctors had recommended that they rest.

“Being in prison took away all my rights. I couldn’t read newspapers or listen to radio or watch television. As a result, I have missed a lot of current affairs and it’s the reason why we have taken two weeks without talking to the press,” Ssegirinya said.

He, however, said he is planning to return to the internet and do his work under his moniker ‘Mr. Updates’ and is ready to challenge Isma and other bloggers for internet and local media space.

On his dead projects like The Segi Box Project and the Kawempe North Hospital, Ssegirinya said he will resurrect them with time because he is still needs to get medical treatment.

Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana dismissed reports that they signed a deal with the Government before being granted bail by the High Court.

They were accused by the Government of being behind the 2021 Masaka and Lwengo murders that left over 20 people dead.