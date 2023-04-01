Saturday, April 1, 2023
Isma Olaxess hits back at MP Ssegirinya over 'lack of academic qualifications' remarks
Top News

Isma Olaxess hits back at MP Ssegirinya over ‘lack of academic qualifications’ remarks

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema 

At a press conference held at the National Unity Platform offices in Kamwokya, Kampala on Wednesday, March 29, embattled Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya castigated people who voted Isma Olaxess as the president of bloggers in Uganda.

“How can Isma be the president of bloggers in Uganda? He doesn’t deserve to be because he doesn’t have any academic qualifications. He is lucky that he was voted when I was in prison otherwise I would have blocked his presidential bid,” he fumed.

Ssegirinya and legislator Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) are battling cases of murder and terrorism, but were on February 13, 2023, granted bail by the High Court in Masaka city.

Isma Olaxess has now returned the fire.

“The world is running at a higher speed. Ssegirinya should know that the only place near bloggers is the queen because I am now the king of bloggers. I am the president of bloggers,“ he said during a press conference in Makindye, Kampala on March 30, 2023.

Olaxess further attacked Ssegirinya, who, before his incarceration in 2021, used to regularly update his fans on social media. He went by the moniker ‘Mr Updates’.

Olaxess said Ssegirinya was behind news owing to his long stay in prison.

“He does not know TikTok. He can’t lead bloggers any more.”

Olaxess vowed to challenge Ssegirinya in the next elections for the Kawempe North MP seat.

