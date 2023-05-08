Isma Olaxess got a phone call hours before his demise – Police

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police have started tracing an unknown call that was allegedly made to slain blogger Isma Ibrahim Tusubira, commonly known as Isma Olaxess/Jajja IcuIi.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, told journalists at the weekly joint security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru today, (May 8, 2023), that the investigation team has established that Olaxess got a call asking him to wait for him, as they returned home from Munyonyo, but the caller never showed up.

“We are reviewing the entire movement of the victim, and his driver from Munyonyo at around 4:00pm, via the Entebbe Expressway, the stopover and dinner at Nyakana’s bar in Mutungo, where they left at around 8:15pm, for his home.

“We have established, that along the way, the victim received a phone call, and he asked the driver to park aside near Munyonyo roundabout, waiting for the person behind the phone call. He did not appear and they drove on. They reached the gate to the victim’s residence at around 9:30pm, where they were attacked and the victim shot dead,” Enanga noted.

He said it is not clear whether the caller is linked to the masterminds of the murder or not, “but our investigations will establish in due course”.

Enanga stressed that the team is working to know who was behind the phone call.

He said the Police have since arrested three people, including the victim’s driver, Mathias Wasswa, to help in the further inquiries.

The 51-year-old blogger was shot in cold blood on Saturday, May 6, 2023, around 9:15pm, near his home at Kyanja Central zone.

Enanga said the Joint Task Team of security experts from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Crime Intelligence, Forensics, IT, and KMP Territorial Units continue to investigate the tragic murder by shooting video blogger music and political analyst.

According to preliminary investigations, the assailants are said to have walked to the main road where they jumped on a bodaboda.