Isabirye bids teary farewell to BUL FC, set for Vipers bow

By Alex Balimwikungu

BUL FC coach Alex Isabirye said his farewell after helping his side knock SC Villa out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup in a replayed fixture on Saturday.

After the final whistle at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, BUL FC CEO Joseph Mutaka thanked Isabirye for his time at the club with the players joining in to celebrate their departing coach.

The Vipers SC bound coach couldn’t hold back his tears as he left a club that he last year helped win the Uganda Cup title.

Its a fitting exit for Isabirye who minutes earlier saw BUL beat Villa 1-0 thanks to Ibrahim Nsimbe’s goal.

It’s been understood that Isabirye is set to join Vipers and his unveiling is imminent.

At Vipers, Isabirye will replace Spanish boss Beto Bianchi who was sacked on Thursday last week after 58 days in charge following his poor run of results.

And Isabirye, who comes with vast experience locally, will be expected to put things right at Vipers, who have struggled in the past games under Bianchi.

Isabirye will also be re-uniting with his former player and forward Karim Ndugwa who joined the Venoms in the recent January transfer market this year.

Previously, Isabirye handled sides like Soana, URA FC, Kyetume FC, Busoga United and now defunct SC Victoria University.