Is the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) another still birth?

By Ahmad Muto

On Friday, May 5, 2023, it emerged that a section of local artistes met and formed an umbrella body they named the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) that will run under the stewardship of the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja. This idea was received with mixed reactions by the public however, because in the last about half a decade, the idea of associations/groups became a sport with splinter groups being birthed, each militant towards the last one.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, singer Eddy Kenzo who was given the mandate as president of the UNMF put out a press release with a breakdown of the objective of the federation and, the executive members and their roles plus how they plan to liase with industry stakeholders.

“The Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) is pleased to announce the election of its inaugural leadership team and the commitment of the Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja, to support the newly formed Federation. This initiative aims to unite musicians and promote their interests in Uganda by bringing together all associations in the industry under one umbrella,” read the opening of the release.

Some of the musicians who attended the Uganda National Musicians’ Federation (UNMF). Courtesy Photo

Then the executives, shared has a President serving in interim capacity plus three deputies, and nine committees.

“Interim President Eddy Kenzo, along with Vice Presidents Shebah Karungi, Pallaso, and Juliana Kanyomozi, will lead the UNMF, supported by various committee chairs and regional representatives. The leadership team shall include:

President: Eddy Kenzo

Vice 1: Shebah Karungi

Vice2: Pallaso (Pius Mayanja)

Vice3: Juliana Kanyomozi

Committees:

Finance Committee: Bebe Cool

Research & Development: Daddy Andre

PR & Communications: Phina Masanyalaze

Special Interest groups: Moses Matovu

Compliance & Regulation: Silver Kyagulanyi

Disciplinary Committee: Nina Rose

Chief Whip: Hanson Baliruno

Other Committees:

Gospel: Pastor Bugembe/Levixone

Kadongo Kamu: Fred Sebata

Regional Representatives:

It was decided that they will use UMA regional coordinators.”

Their objective is growth as individual musicians and as an industry with the support of resources that the government, through the prime minister has committed to avail.

“The Federation will focus on collaboration and growth, creating new opportunities for musicians and stakeholders in the Ugandan music industry. The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has promised to fight for the rights of artists and committed that the government will invest resources in the Federation,” said the press release.

“She encouraged musicians to lean on her for support, emphasizing the government’s dedication to fostering the growth and success of the Ugandan music industry. In response, Eddy Kenzo stated, ‘If we work together as the Uganda National Musicians Federation, we shall win. We should partner with the government to protect us so that we protect it as well.’ He also promised to fight for the rights of musicians and return what has been stolen from them,” it continues.

The UNMF it says is an effort of the government, National Cultural Forum (NCF) and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC).

Eddie Kenzo is the president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation. File Photo

However, it is worth noting that the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) launched in November 2017, affiliated to the National Union of Creative Performing Artistes and Allied Workers hoped to promote Unity among musicians, organise the music business and collective bargaining; the very same things the UNMF has set out to do. However, with time some executive members exited due to intrigue while some musicians simply refusing to recognise the association. Ykee Benda who took over after its erstwhile president, Sophie Gombya quit to join politics also quit shortly citing lack of respect for the association and its leadership by artistes.

In 2021, while mobilising artistes from all around the country to register as members of the association, musicians in the Acholi sub-region rejected UMA. they accused the leadership, under Cindy Sanyu of using them to get money from OWC and run back to Kampala with all of it. It was after meeting Gen. Salim Saleh over the impact of Covid-19 on the entertainment industry.

The friction among artistes later led singer Jose Chameleone with some of his artiste friends to form the Uganda Music Superstars’ Association. It was, he said, the umbrella for all the best musicians in the country, with him as president. The criticism and resistance that followed, especially from those that subscribe to UMA rendered it a still birth.

Sheebah who never got along with UMA and last year said its president, Cindy Sanyu was not fit to be its leader questioning her credential in the area of unity, also accusing her of doing nothing for artistes as president. But Sheebah is now part of the executive of the UNMF and every single photo of her at the launch that you are going to see has her smiling ear to ear as if sending a message to Cindy.