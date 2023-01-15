Is the 12-year-old Kabaka Mwanga sensation next to be exploited?

By Ahmad Muto

Normally the new year would open with serious hangover from the festive season and therefore a bit of content drought online. However, 2023 looked like it started in the middle given how it thwarted one chap onto the spotlight without a warning. And Kabaka Mwanga suddenly started trending all across social media platforms.

This was after 12-year-old Luyinda Junior of Buyamba village in Rakai, content with his looks chose to boast infront of a smartphone camera that he was holding for the first time while exclaiming the name of Buganda’s 31st King, Kabaka Mwanga who reigned between 1884 and 1897. It has since entered street lingual and culture.

Typical of Ugandans normally looking for the online sensations, they after gathering online and considering locating him, actually did. As the tradition has been, coming from a fairly remote part of the country, they threw on him some fashionable fabric to match his nearly acquired status as the best thing on the internet.

However, this has now irked a few people that have for sometime observed a trend – often when such become social media sensations, some characters lavish them with goodies to get free PR and later drop them the moment they sense the public moving on.

City Disc Jockey, Deejay Crim was the first to raise the alarm this time. He stated that nothing good is going to come out of all the publicity the young man is getting since he will return to his village real soon. “I feel sorry for this Kabaka Mwanga kid, because by next month he will be back in Rakai struggling after being used by Kampala opportunists.. So unfortunate!”

MC Afric rose from nowhere and was dumped as soon as he found fame. File Photo

True to form, many social media sensations received five star treatment that lasted for as long as the public was interested in them. After then, they disappeared into oblivion. And some came out to lament as to why they showed them life was much better than they knew it before throwing them back to the trenches.

The recent one was funeral announcer Godfrey Jjemba who shot to fame after a photo of him making an announcement at a funeral became a subject of social media memes in late 2021. Ugandans online and public figures responded to him when he said he was living in poverty – supported him with food, money, household items like TV, radio set, new clothes, and tile and iron sheets for his house. However, when his 15 minutes of fame was over, none of the things that had not been delivered yet where delivered. He came out lamenting that he was used and abandoned. He since went back to subsistence agriculture and stopped giving media interviews out of frustration.

Mzee Jjemba lamented about being used and dumbed. File Photo

In 2021, playwright Alex Mukulu slammed the dance trio called the Real Dance Crew during the Yolesa Ekitone talent search accusing them of terrible body odour that stopped him from focusing on their performance as a judge and therefore was unable to share his observation. With a condescending tone, he even prescribed some herbs for the boys. Social media was however unimpressed with Mukulu and therefore quickly sympathized with the boys after the moment went viral.

Among those that offered to support them was singer Bruno K who took them to a salon, sauna, dined them, bought new clothes, different kinds of perfumes and included them in a music video. He also made sure he shared photos with them daily for the time they were relevant. Once the public shifted attention, he also stopped sharing the photos forcing a section to accuse him of exploiting them to his advantage.

The other was MC Africa who rose to fame in 2021 after his challenge to singer Pia Pounds’ Twende Tupaate went viral. He left Mbale, came to Kampala, landed gigs as an MC on TV shows, featured in the remix of the song with Eddy Kenzo as the other addition. He also received gifts that included an iPhone. However, as you read this, the name MC Africa is long forgotten.