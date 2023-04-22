Saturday, April 22, 2023
Is Rema Namakula pregnant again?

By Kampala Sun writer

Singer Rema Namakula and hubby Dr. Hamza welcomed their first child as a couple, Aaliyah Ssebunya, on 7th November 2021. However if word on the grapevine is anything tp go by, she is expecting another child with him.

According to tycoon Godfrey Kirumira, singer Rema Namakula is heavily pregnant again if her constant nausea and vomiting is anything to go by. In a television interview, Kirumira confirms the pregnancy saying it is one of the reasons Rema has been rare on the music circuit. ” I pray she delivers twins this time round,” he says.

Rema is still keeping this pregnancy a mystery. On why she never performed at Kavumba Recreation Grounds on Eid Day, she wrote: ” I won’t be performing at Kavumba on Eid day as alleged by some lousy unprofessional promoters. Don’t be fooled. Thank you,” she wrote.

In her last pregnancy, she kept everything private she only posted after giving birth to her daughter that she was pregnant.

