Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Is Maurice Kirya calling it quits 22 years later?
Top News

Is Maurice Kirya calling it quits 22 years later?

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Reagan Ssempijja

Having run a 22-year race in the music industry, with a career that boasts of about six albums and a heavy catalogue of afro-soul music; one for the history books, Maurice Kirya could have just hinted on a possible career end.

In a shocker tweet he posted at 9:10pm, on December 7, Kirya said: “It’s been a good 22 years! To all my fans, friends and supporters that made this journey worth it, Thank you! I hope you keep the memories alive. One last one for the road! 2023
New York, London, Paris, Rotterdam, Berlin, Dubai, Nairobi, Kigali, Kampala. #theroadtokirya.”

With barely half a year after releasing his Road to Kirya album, it could be the last of Kirya’s stellar career, at only 38 years. If his tweet is anything to go by, Kirya’s last concert in Kampala, as he states, will most likely be quite an emotional one for his avid fans.

Drawing curtains is, however, not a common culture for many artistes both locally and globally, and with an industry full of theatrics, gimmicks and stunts for all intents and purposes, we wait to see how committed Kirya is. 

You may also like

Models Aamito, Akello Patricia jet in ahead of ASFAs 

Actor Badru Bashir Kasule passes on

Parliament set for mega Christmas party bash on December 8   

Police explain shooting of suspected kidnapper

Supermodel Aamito Lagum to jet in for Sheebah concert

VIDEO: Filmmakers roast producer over kneeling down to beg people to attend...

Larry Madowo, East Africans rattled by Nigeria’s domination of Spotify list

Get off my ovaries, Sheebah tells off critics

Zari to visit toy boy Shakib’s parents, gives him car

📷 Kyambogo University’s 18th graduation kicks off

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.