Is Maurice Kirya calling it quits 22 years later?

By Reagan Ssempijja

Having run a 22-year race in the music industry, with a career that boasts of about six albums and a heavy catalogue of afro-soul music; one for the history books, Maurice Kirya could have just hinted on a possible career end.

In a shocker tweet he posted at 9:10pm, on December 7, Kirya said: “It’s been a good 22 years! To all my fans, friends and supporters that made this journey worth it, Thank you! I hope you keep the memories alive. One last one for the road! 2023

New York, London, Paris, Rotterdam, Berlin, Dubai, Nairobi, Kigali, Kampala. #theroadtokirya.”

With barely half a year after releasing his Road to Kirya album, it could be the last of Kirya’s stellar career, at only 38 years. If his tweet is anything to go by, Kirya’s last concert in Kampala, as he states, will most likely be quite an emotional one for his avid fans.

Drawing curtains is, however, not a common culture for many artistes both locally and globally, and with an industry full of theatrics, gimmicks and stunts for all intents and purposes, we wait to see how committed Kirya is.