Is King Michael moving concert?

By Hussein Kiganda

King Micheal is currently considering the possibility of rescheduling his much-anticipated concert due to a scheduling clash with a music battle between Cindy and Sheebah, both of whom have shows on the same date as his.

The struggling musician expressed his frustration towards the two female artists and believes it might be in his best interest to postpone his show to a more favorable date, considering that the popularity of the two singing sensations could overshadow his event.

In a recent interview, Micheal revealed that he is currently in discussions with his management and fans to determine whether it is feasible to change the date.

Additionally, he shared his concerns, stating that he has invested a considerable amount of money in preparing for the show, which was announced over a year ago and changing the date would mean investing in more money that had not been budgeted for.

“I have put a lot of money into my show. It has been announced for over a year, but it seems like these two ladies don’t have my best interests at heart and are almost forcing me to reschedule. Right now, I have to sit down with my team and agree on the best course of action,” Micheal said.

King Micheal’s show, which is originally set for September 15, 2023, at Lugogo Cricket Oval, has been highly anticipated since its announcement last year, and the “Muko muko” singer has been diligently promoting it to attract a substantial audience.

However, a few weeks ago, Sheebah announced her “Yolo Festival” on the same date, followed closely by Cindy Sanyu. These announcements sent shockwaves through King Michael, who now finds himself in a precarious situation.