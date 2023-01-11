Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Is Jack Pemba back? Showy socialite flashes wads of cash in new video

By Kampala Sun Writer

The last time we heard of Jack Pemba in he had been arrested by Ugandan Police over a Sh2.5b botched gold scandal in 2021.

Police also revealed then that the showy Pemba, famed for dishing out dollars at music, sports and beauty pageants was also being investigated for suspected money laundering.

After his arrest, Pemba fizzled out into oblivion. However, if a particular video doing rounds on social media is anything to go by, Pemba is back to his former spendthrift ways.

In a video recorded on January 10, he is seen holding wads of cash, purportedly sh50m and is willing to dole some of it to friends, especially those with school fees problems.

In a Tik Tok video shared by his friend Boss Mutoto, Jack Pemba says, ” Guys, today is 10th January 2023.All my good friends with whom i partied with in December but are struggling for school fees, rent..i have taken sh50m from the bank..you have until 5pm to come help yourself,” he declares.

Jack Pemba has severally doled large moneys to individuals, notably fashionista Abryanz during a previous edition of the ASFAs. Whether this latest video is a come back stunt, we can only speculate.

Below is the video:

