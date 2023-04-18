Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Iron sheets scandal: Police detains Nandutu pending DPP’s guidance
Top News

Iron sheets scandal: Police detains Nandutu pending DPP’s guidance

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, has been detained by the Police after taking her statement at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

In a statement issued by the deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, the Police this morning, April 18, obtained a statement from the minister in relation to the ongoing investigations about abuse of office and theft of Iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

“The Hon. Minister of State handed herself over to the Police at CID Headquaters Kibuli, where she was assigned detectives to take her statement. She is currently being held at Kira Division Police station,” she noted.

File sent to DPP

Namaye further noted that the file has been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further guidance and possible sanctioning. 

However, they thanked Nandutu for handing herself over to the Police, upon learning of the allegations under investigation.

“This action has saved Police time and resources and it is worth emulating when in similar circumstances,” Namaye said.

You may also like

McKenzie proposes to girlfriend

Diamond Platnumz mother christens him ‘Hakimi’ after mummy’s boy Achraf Hakimi

Police warn moneylenders against taking national IDs as collateral

Former Eagles Productions musicians to sing  at Mesach Semakula’s concert

South Sudan’s Frog lands collabo with Uganda’s Chameleone

Why Ghetto Kids didn’t perform any Ugandan songs at Britain’s Got Talent

Karamoja affairs state minister Nandutu hands self to Police

State withdraws red beret charges against Entebbe butcher

Jackson Mayanja set to return as KCCA interim head coach

Iron sheets scandal: ‘Aaagnes’ Nandutu dodges police summons, risks arrest

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.