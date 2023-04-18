Iron sheets scandal: Police detains Nandutu pending DPP’s guidance

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, has been detained by the Police after taking her statement at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

In a statement issued by the deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, the Police this morning, April 18, obtained a statement from the minister in relation to the ongoing investigations about abuse of office and theft of Iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

“The Hon. Minister of State handed herself over to the Police at CID Headquaters Kibuli, where she was assigned detectives to take her statement. She is currently being held at Kira Division Police station,” she noted.

File sent to DPP

Namaye further noted that the file has been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further guidance and possible sanctioning.

However, they thanked Nandutu for handing herself over to the Police, upon learning of the allegations under investigation.

“This action has saved Police time and resources and it is worth emulating when in similar circumstances,” Namaye said.