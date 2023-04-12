Iron sheets scandal: Minister Kitutu denied bail

By Charles Etukuri and Michael Odeng

Embattled Karamoja affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu was on Wednesday, April 12, denied bail by the Anti-Corruption Court on grounds that her sureties were unsubstantial.

Kitutu alongside her brother Michael Naboya appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro in Kololo for a hearing following their remand last week.

Aciro denied her bail and asked her to produce additional sureties because only one was substantial.

The minister presented four sureties, including her husband Michael George Kitutu, Mbale City Northern Division MP; Seth Wambede, former MP and current African Union envoy; Simon Mulongo, and Dr Joel Wadawa, a plastic surgeon working with Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala.

Court only found Wambede substantial.

Kitutu faces two counts of loss of public property and one count of conspiracy to defraud before the Anti-Corruption Court where she was charged alongside her brother Naboya and Joshua Abaho, her personal assistant and the senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs.

Kitutu’s lawyers led by former Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Michael Wamasebu, John Musiime, and Jude Byamukama, provided several grounds listed which included ill health, advanced age and having a permanent residence in Bunga which was within the jurisdiction of the court.

They also handed over two land titles to the court, as security and they also handed over two diplomatic passports.

She will now appear back in court on Friday, April 14, at 9:00am.