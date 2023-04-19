Iron sheets scandal: Minister Agnes Nandutu remanded for two weeks

By Kampala Sun Writer

Karamoja Affairs state minister Agnes Nandutu has been remanded to Luzira for allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for vulnerable people in the Karamoja region.

Unlike other two Minister Goretti Kitutu and Amos Lugolobi who are implicated in theft of Karamoja iron sheets, Junior Minister Agnes Nandutu has been remanded to prison for two weeks.

The Grade One Magistrate of Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo Esther Asiimwe, committed Nandutu to High Court which has a jurisdiction to prosecute her on charges of owning suspected property.

He application for bail was denied in the lower court.

Wearing a signature smile, the former journalist waved at media personalities before being whisked away by counter terrorism police officers into a waiting cell.

Her committal in High Court means investigations are complete and her case is ready for prosecution. The offence carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment upon conviction.

Nandutu, Amos Lugolobi and Goretti Kitutu are so far the only ministers among 8 who have been charged in Court over the diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable Karamojongs.

Nandutu will now apply for bail in the High Court. She handed herself to Police on Tuesday after days of eluding arrest.

The CID obtained a statement from Honorable Minister of State for Karamoja Hon. Agnes Nandutu in relation to the ongoing investigations about Abuse of office and Theft of Iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

She was transferred to Kira Division Police station where she spent a night.