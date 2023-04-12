Iron sheets scandal: Kitutu’s bail ruling for today   

By Michael Odeng

The embattled Karamoja Affairs Minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu, is Wednesday afternoon, April 12, set to know her fate on the bail application she filed last week.

Kitutu, 61, who is also the Manafwa district Woman Member of Parliament, is seeking bail pending trial.

She is battling charges of loss of public property, contrary to section 10 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 and conspiracy to defraud, contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Act. She denied the offences, which elicits a 10-years jail term on conviction.

Kitutu is facing the charges alongside her brother Michael Naboya Kitutu and personal assistant Joshua Abaho. Naboya is accused of receiving stolen property, while Abaho is accused of corruption.

Last week, the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Josephine Namatovu, informed court that investigations are in advanced stages, but there are a few critical areas that are yet to be done, especially recovering the diverted iron sheets from Kitutu herself.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions seeks to recover 14,500 iron sheets from the people implicated in the saga.

Namatovu also informed court presided over by that the Police is hunting for Kitutu’s accomplices and key suspects who are her close family members.

Currently on the run are Kitutu’s son, Philemon Weganga, Jeniffer Amongin (sister-in-law), Lydia Namutosi (niece), Steven Wabwire (nephew), and Winfred Ndagire (daughter-in-law).

Allegations

Prosecution alleges that Kitutu between the month of June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) stores in Namanve caused loss of public property in the form of 9,000 pre painted iron sheet gauge 28 by diverting the said iron sheets from the intended purpose of benefitting the Karamoja Community Development Programme (KCEP), to her own benefit and to the benefit of third parties having reason to believe that such act would result into loss of the said public property.

Prosecution further alleges that Kitutu in January 2023 at the OPM stores in Namanve in Mukono District, caused loss of public property in for of 5,500 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 by diverting the said iron sheets from the intended purpose of benefitting the KCEP, to her own benefit and to the benefit of third parties having reason to believe that such act would result into loss of the said public property.

Kitutu, her personal assistant Joshua Abaho and brother Michael Naboya Kitutu, are also accused of defrauding beneficiaries under the KCEP of 9,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 in June 2022 and January 2023.

It is alleged that Naboya between the month of June 2022 and January 2023 at Situmi Village, Bukhawekha Sub-County, Namisindwa District, he received 100 pre-coasted iron sheet of gauge 28 marked OPM-Uganda having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained.

Meanwhile, Abaho faces two counts of corruption. It is alleged that the accused in June 2022 at the OPM stores in Namanve, Mukono district, being a public official in a position of senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs, diverted 9,000 pre-painted iron sheets meant for KCEP, for purposes unrelated to those for which they were intended and for the benefit of third parties, which he received by virtue of his position for purpose of custody and distribution.