Iron sheets scandal: ‘Aaagnes’ Nandutu dodges police summons, risks arrest

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police have called on the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, to appear before the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) headquarters in Kubuli, Kampala for more inquiries.

The former well-known TV journalist, who often emphasised her first name as ‘Aaagnes’, was called to CID as a witness in the continuing investigations into the iron sheets scandal, according to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, but she never showed up without giving any reason.

Though Enanga declined on what the Police’s next move would be if at she fails to show up, in most cases, failure to respond to police summons leads to arrest.

The police publicist noted that although the majority of the investigations into the alleged theft and diversion of the Karamoja Iron Sheets by the joint task team have been completed, there are still some additional areas that arise out of the constant consultation between the investigators and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

This was stated to journalists at the joint security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

“As a result, we continue to trace onwards and backwards to clear some of these lines in inquiry. So you will notice that there some of the witnesses whom we interviewed from the beginning, whom we re-invited to appear at CID headquarters, some of them have not appeared,” Enanga noted.

“For instance, last Friday, we summoned the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu to re-appear at the CID headquarters on certain addition areas of inquiry, but she did not turn up,” he stated.

Enanga claimed that all witnesses simultaneously under investigation are being reminded to work with the task team of detectives.

He pointed out that the information the team needs may be able to disprove or prove the accusations made against them.

Additionally, Enanga warned the media to avoid dramatic, speculative stories that continue to incite alarm among some witnesses and the general public.

In the reporting and coverage of the iron sheets probe, he urged responsibility and objectivity.

“You are aware the cases are being handled on a case-by-case basis. We opened individual case files for each and everyone whom we feel is involved in the iron sheets investigation and we submitted some of those case files,” Enanga said.

Enanga pointed out that they only act as the Police when charges are approved against the offenders.

Shortly after releasing Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu on bail last week, police detained State Minister of Finance Amos Lugoloobi.

Kitutu, who was given bail after spending a week in prison, was charged with corruption and causing Government loss over the iron sheets scandal.

Additionally, Lugoloobi was today, April 17, also sent to Luzira Prison today until April 20, 2023.

He was charged with two counts of dealing in suspected stolen property contrary to section 21(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija among others are some of the other key government figures involved in the Karamoja iron sheets affair.