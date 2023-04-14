Saturday, April 15, 2023
Iron sheet scandal: Minister Amos Lugoloobi arrested

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

The Minister of State for Finance (Planning) Amos Lugoloobi will spend the weekend in the coolers.

Lugoloobi was arrested on Friday evening and detained at Kira Division Police Station as he awaits to be produced in court on Monday. He’s one of the ministers who received the iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub-region.

He reportedly received 600 iron sheets said to be part of relief materials that the government procured through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.

Before his arrest, the minister had publicly said that he has not had peace of mind for using the Office of the Prime Minister-labelled iron sheets to roof a shed for animals on his farm, and accused his critics of bias.

The Ntenjeru North MP had reportedly received up to 600 iron sheets said to be part of relief material that the government procured through the OPM for vulnerable populations in Karamoja, Teso, Northern Uganda, Luweero Triangle, Bunyoro sub-regions.
He confessed last month that he had used some of the corrugated pre-painted iron sheets he received to roof a shed for his goats on his farm located in Misanga Village, Bbaale Sub-county in Kayunga District. He later removed them, calling them ‘evil’. .

At the time of his arrest, he, and other ministers accused had vowed to return the iron sheets to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). His arrest came just hours after another embattled Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono was granted bail by the Anti-Corruption Court sitting in Kololo, Kampala.

Kitutu, also the Woman Member of Parliament for Manafwa district presented five sureties to court. She was released on a cash bail of Shs10 million and her sureties were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs200 million each.

