Irene Ntale, Janzi Band give SMACK League attendees a night to remember

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Legends Rugby Grounds came alive on October 8 as the St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) alumni community gathered to witness yet another exhilarating episode of the SMACK League football tournament.

Match Day 13 of Season Six, hosted by Window (Class of 2003) and Guinness, was nothing short of spectacular.

The highlight of the day was the thrilling match between Team Mafias and the league elders, Mama Teo Legends, where Team Mafias secured a resounding 3-0 victory.

However, the entertainment side was equally electrifying, ensuring that the night was unforgettable for all those in attendance. As the sun set, the Old Boys, friends, and family settled in for an evening of pure enjoyment.

Singing sensation Irene Ntale took the stage by storm, serenading the crowd with her soulful voice and alluring stage presence. The songbird treated the audience to some of her top-charting songs like Olindaba, Gukuba, Gwe Aliko and Stay With Me.

It was evident that the crowd was captivated by her performance, with many singing along to every word.

Before Ntale graced the stage, the Janzi Band set the mood with their soulful and energetic melodies. They played a lively set list of popular global songs that had people grooving and swaying to the music. Crowning off the night was female deejay Hady who excited revellers with her amazing music mixes.

Patience Aguti, Project Manager Premium Beers at Uganda Breweries Limited, summed up the evening perfectly, saying the combination of great beer, fantastic music, and thrilling football had contributed to the evening’s success.

“In the spirit of celebrating Independence Day, it was important that we bring our consumers an exciting experience to celebrate their country as they mixed and mingled over good football, good entertainment, and good beer,” she said.

The SMACK League has evolved into a unique sporting event that unites the alumni of St Mary’s College Kisubi. This league has gained immense popularity, with fans and players eagerly anticipating each new season.