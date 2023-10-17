Irene Ntale: I don’t regret leaving Swangz Avenue

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Irene Ntale has no regrets about exiting Swangz Avenue, the music label that was synonymous with her brand and music.

She made the revelation during her Q&A sessions with her fans on X, when she was asked how she got her career together after controversially leaving the label.

“I had nothing to recover from. The time came and I left and I don’t regret my decision,” Ntale replied.

She also conceded that life was loaded with happiness while still under the label, but it all changed when she decided to demand for more.

“Life was bliss until I wanted more for myself. I won’t explain and you won’t understand.”

And about having bad blood with Swangz Avenue lead Julius Kyazze following her exit from the label, the Sembera singer recognised him as a mentor.

“That’s one of my mentors. I learnt a lot from that man.”

Vinka, who handled Ntale’s performance bookings, accused her early this year of displaying attitude when she started singing. For her first song Level, she said Ntale failed to show up for the video shoot. And in 2017, Vinka said Ntale did the same for the shoot of the video of their collaboration, Stylo, by storming off the set. When Vinka asked her why, she said Ntale laughed it off. A week later, the latter left Swangz.

Ntale had not responded to it since May, but a fan brought it up. She stated that their friendship ended. “It ended and that’s that. Ensonga za bakazzi muzileke (leave women’s issues alone).”

About the Stylo video shoot, Ntale asked her fans to treat it as an allegation.

“Allegations are just allegations. Don’t believe everything you hear.”

Ntale parted ways with Swangz Avenue in January 2017 after four years with the label.