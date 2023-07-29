Irene Kayemba named Bidco brand ambassador

Saturday, July 29, 2023
by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Irene Kayemba has been named the brand ambassador of Bidco Uganda

She said she is deeply humbled by the trust by the appointment and will use her personality to market their brands

“I am deeply humbled by the trust placed in me , and i wholeheartedly embrace the responsibility of representing Bidco Uganda Ltd. Together, we will embark on a journey to amplify the message, the passion, and the purpose that lies at the core of both my music and the brand,” she said after her appointment

She thanked the Ugandan media industry for supporting her carrier and said that such opportunities came because because of the work the industry has done to promote artistes

“Your dedication to showcasing and promoting our work has played a pivotal role in amplifying our message and reaching new audiences. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with you and for the incredible coverage you provide,” she added

