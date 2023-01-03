Instrumentalists flood Miss and Mr Bukedde season two

By Nicholas Oneal

The physical auditions of season two of Bukedde TV’s talent contest Miss and Mr Bukedde kicked off this morning (Tuesday, January 3) with 100 contestants who went through the online stage turning up in style at the Vision Group head offices.

Pianists, guitarists and local instrumentalists were seen rehearsing in the parking yard before appearing before the judges.

A total of 18 contestants will be selected for the boot camp with coaching from professionals in every field. Only 10 of these will make it to the finals.

The winners of this year’s edition (one male and one female) will walk home with sh10m and a land title each and the first runner up with each bag sh5m.

This year’s edition was launched by Gervase Ndyanabo, the Vision Group deputy managing director and company secretary at the company head offices on October 27, 2022.

How the 100 contestants were chosen

Interested contestants sent in their videos showcasing their talent, including music, dance, drama, and comedy, on WhatsApp number 0776877528.

The judges reviewed the videos on Bukedde TV every Sunday and selected the top contestants, who were then invited for the physical auditions.

Some of the contestants who turned up for season two of Bukedde’s Miss and Mr Bukedde at the Vision Group head offices on January 3, 2023. (All photos by Nicholas Oneal)