Innovative youth use art to clean the environment

By Hussein Kiganda

A group of young innovative environmentalists have stumbled upon a plan that could use art as a tool for cleaning up the environment, inspired by the New Vision campaign on the environment.

The youths, operating under the campaign “Towa Uchafu na Nusu,” which translates to “remove waste with money,” envision an environment where various forms of art are employed to transform waste into marketable and profitable art materials.

Lwanyaga Walakira, the project manager of “Towa Uchafu an Nusu,” explained that their inspiration stemmed from various environmental campaigns, including the one by Vision Group. Their primary goal is to demonstrate to young creative and artistic people that they can generate income from the waste collected from households and garbage points encouraging them not to waste it but to use their art to make use of it. They foresee a future where garbage collectors pay waste owners, given the significant profits generated from recycling.

Some of the art creations by the youth inspired by New Vision’s campaign on environment. Story by Hussein Kiganda

“One of the voices that inspired me and my partner Fahad Serumpanise, was the New Vision Campaign about the Environment, and we believed that we could use art as a platform to make a positive impact while also earning from that art,” Walakira shared.

“People do not know that they can be paid for their garbage. Nowadays, they even pay garbage collection companies huge sums of money and these companies sort this garbage and get money out of it. Our dream is to see that we pay people for their garbage and then turn it into useful products that can stir the country’s economy,” he added.

With a bachelor’s degree in Land Economics, Walakira who harbours creative dreams believes that involving artists in understanding the importance of environmental cleanliness can lead to the creation of various art forms that facilitate this goal. Ultimately, this could make the country one of the cleanest in the world.

Some of the turtles made by the young artistes. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Walakira also revealed that their project has established a training institution in Kyebando, where young people are taught different art forms to make use of discarded materials. At this institute, a designer introduces innovative artistic ideas used to craft various products such as flowers, plastic turtles, children’s toys, flower containers, home decoration materials, and more.

This initiative coincides with Vision Group, along with its partners, organizing the Green Schools National Climate Change Debate as part of the Green Schools Initiative, a program aimed at highlighting environmental challenges in the country.