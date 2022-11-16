Indecent dressing fuelling sexual immorality – Judith Heard

By Isaac Nuwagaba

Model Judith Heard has blamed indecent dressing among the youth for fuelling sexual immorality in the country.

Heard, who gave her life to Jesus Christ in 2020, made the remarks while addressing the youth at the fashion awarding event, the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA), at Motiv Tribe Uganda on Old Port Bell Road, Nakawa division in Kampala over the weekend.

“I do not like the youth in Kampala town who dress up in miniskirts and funny outfits with the aim of enticing men and women,” Heard said.

Judith Heard (third-left front row) at Motiv Tribe Uganda on Old Port Bell Road, Nakawa division in Kampala. (All photos by Isaac Nuwagaba)

“Indecent dressing is on the rise in Uganda and the young people are the fastest victims because it promotes sexual immorality in society,” she added.

The mother of three children advised young people to dress up in garments that cover their bodies to the acceptable standards of modesty and decency in society.

The 36-year-old supermodel was crowned Miss Africa in Miss Elite Awards 2021 from Egypt and Miss Environment International Africa 2022 in Mumbai, India.