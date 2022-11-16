Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Indecent dressing fuelling sexual immorality – Judith Heard
Top News

Indecent dressing fuelling sexual immorality – Judith Heard

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Isaac Nuwagaba                                        

Model Judith Heard has blamed indecent dressing among the youth for fuelling sexual immorality in the country.

Heard, who gave her life to Jesus Christ in 2020, made the remarks while addressing the youth at the fashion awarding event, the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA), at Motiv Tribe Uganda on Old Port Bell Road, Nakawa division in Kampala over the weekend.

“I do not like the youth in Kampala town who dress up in miniskirts and funny outfits with the aim of enticing men and women,” Heard said.

Judith Heard (third-left front row) at Motiv Tribe Uganda on Old Port Bell Road, Nakawa division in Kampala. (All photos by Isaac Nuwagaba)

“Indecent dressing is on the rise in Uganda and the young people are the fastest victims because it promotes sexual immorality in society,” she added.

The mother of three children advised young people to dress up in garments that cover their bodies to the acceptable standards of modesty and decency in society.

The 36-year-old supermodel was crowned Miss Africa in Miss Elite Awards 2021 from Egypt and Miss Environment International Africa 2022 in Mumbai, India.

You may also like

Man accused of incest kills wife, cousin over suspected affair

Beenie Man concert: Organisers claim they invested over sh1b, collected only sh100m

Abdul Mulaasi disowns ‘son’ Ricardo Omuto

DVJ Mercy Pro gets South Africa gig

Gen. Mega Dee, wife welcome baby girl

Celebs extend congratulatory messages to Kenzo upon Grammy nomination

Rema Namakula, Sebunya mark four years of marriage

Speaker Among furious as only one minister attends plenary

Zari blasts detractors over relationship with toy boy Shakib

Eddy Kenzo nominated for Grammy Awards

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.